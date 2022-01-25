In This Dragons Rescue Riders Sneak Peek, Skai Jackson and Marsai Martin Come to the Rescue

In February, Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, a Peacock show based on the How to Train Your Dragon film series, will premiere its second season.

Now you can see an exclusive sneak peek!

Another season of the beloved DreamWorks series Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky will premiere next month on Peacock, but you don’t have to wait until then to see what’s in store for Summer (Skai Jackson) and Aggro (Marsai Martin) as dragons.

In this exclusive sneak peek clip, they’re hanging out with viking twins Dak (Nicolas Cantu) and Leyla (Brennley Brown) and their fellow dragons when they come across a Relentless Rainbow Horn that is “super-duper stuck,” as Summer describes it.

“I came here to get some food,” the Relentless Rainbow Horn explains, “but then this grass grabbed me!”

She’s actually standing in a patch of grab grass, but luckily for her, the Rescue Riders are on hand to assist her.

She’s not only free, but she’s also introducing herself to the group as Sparkle (Tara Strong) before long.

Leyla replies, “I’ve never met a Rainbow Horn before.”

“They’re rumored to be extremely rare!”

Sparkle agrees, despite the fact that she has never met another Rainbow Horn before.

“But,” she adds, “it doesn’t make me blue.”

“When you’re on your own, you have to keep it sunny.”

Rainbow dance parties are also a regular occurrence for me!”

Burple (Noah Bentley) reveals that he does the same thing—minus the rainbow part—and before long, the new friends are dancing together.

In the video above, you can see a full sneak peek.

Season 2 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky premieres on Thursday, February 14th.

3, available only on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both NBCUniversal properties.)

