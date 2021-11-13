In this dramatic Maury Show teaser, Lil Nas X learns that his boyfriend is married.

In a dramatic Maury Show teaser, Lil Nas X discovers his boyfriend is married.

The Maury Show returns with another shocking episode, and the next guest is…Lil Nas X?

That’s right, the 22-year-old singer is set to perform on the November 1st show.

Yai Ariza, his now-ex-boyfriend, appeared in 17 episodes.

And, based on the 40-second teaser, there’ll be plenty of action.

In the trailer, host Maury Povich says, “Montero found the love of his life, but was shocked to discover Yai was married.”

“Me and Yai have been together for about a month and a half,” Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, tells a woman who appears to be the one Yai had married, and she calls him a “liar.”

“Is Yai the father?” Maury inquires after learning that the woman has a 4-year-old child.

But that’s not all: there’s also a paternity test, smashed bouquets, a proposal, and more in the explosive trailer.

However, it appears that fans will simply have to tune in to see what happens.

Yai re-posted the video on Instagram with a pair of eye and laughing emojis.

The relationship was first mentioned by Lil Nas X in an interview for Variety’s August issue.

“I’ve had good and bad boyfriends.”

Many of them were emotionally unavailable or possessed a great deal of insecurity.

“However, I’ve found someone special now,” he told the outlet at the time, without naming names.

“This, I believe, is it.”

I don’t know what it is—it’s just a feeling.”

Then, in a September interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Lil Nas X revealed that he “was seeing someone,” but that he “kind of decided” he “didn’t want to anymore,” and he confirmed his single status in a SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA interview a few days later.

“We were dating and still on good terms,” the two-time Grammy winner explained.

“I’m sure we’ll date again.”

The timing wasn’t right, according to Lil Nas X.

“I adore him.”

“He’s incredible,” he continued.

“Right now, I’d like to concentrate on my music.”

Despite this, he referred to Yai as “literally the best person” he’d ever dated.

“I’m still very much in love,” the “Old Town Road” star continued, “but I’m, like, trying to manage, you know?”

The teaser for the upcoming episode is shown in the video.