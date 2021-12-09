In this epic throwback photo, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are dressed as super cool ’90s kids.

In this epic throwback photo, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are seen as super cool ’90s kids.

We’re feeling nostalgic thanks to Kim Kardashian.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram.

She took to Instagram on September 9 to share a throwback photo of herself and her sister Kourtney Kardashian as teenagers.

The photo, simply titled “1994 coolness,” shows both Kourtney and Kim with shorter hair, with the latter sporting a couple of barrettes as she beams from ear to ear.

Sara Foster wrote, “Coolest ever,” in the comment section, which was flooded with compliments from friends and fans alike.

Another Instagram account shared several throwback photos of the Kardashians “before they became the Kardashians,” as the user put it.

Naturally, some of the responses were less than complimentary, with one commenter speculating that “Kourtney got plenty of surgery!”

Kourtney was having none of it and quickly clapped back—something the Poosh founder has done a lot lately.

She posted a simple photo from a pool dip last week, and within minutes, someone asked if she was expecting.

“Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?” asked Kourtney.

Hopefully this is not the case.

Continue scrolling to see more of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s childhood photos, including a throwback photo of Kim and Kourtney from the 1990s.

As the SKIMS owner put it, Kim and Kourtney were serving “1994 coolness.”

Khloe, Rob, Kim, Kris, MJ, and Kourtney pose together on the couch, with Kendall and Kylie hugging at the end.

Kenny flashing a peace sign is so Kenny!

In a sweet photo, Robert and Kris flaunt baby Khloe.

In a sweet throwback photo, MJ watches over granddaughters Khloe and Kourtney.

Kim shared a hilarious throwback photo of her and Kourtney “in disguise.”

Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, MJ, Kris, and Rob gather to toast a birthday with cake and champagne.

Kin, a young girl, poses with her father Robert.

Kim sported a bob cut alongside a Robert and Rob who matched.

Kim captioned an Instagram Story, “My father with his Doberman.”

“We always had two, as well as his two Rolls Royces!”

In a stunning portrait, Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, and Rob surround their father Robert.

Kim captioned the photo with two heart emojis, “Dad w[ith]Kendall andamp; Kylie.”

Kendall and Kylie pose with MJ and Robert Houghton, their grandfather.

Kim took a deep breath and leaned against her father, Robert, in a…

