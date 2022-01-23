In this hilarious video, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner channel their inner Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recreated an iconic KUWTK scene for social media, their voiceovers of Khloe and Kim Kardashian were spot on.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been keeping up with the Joneses.

In a hilarious video posted to the Game of Thrones alum’s TikTok account and the “Sucker” singer’s Instagram on Jan 22, the couple recreated a memorable moment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the video, a sleepy Joe lip-syncs over Khloe Kardashian’s voice, saying, “I’m so jet lagged from Australia.”

Sophie then acts uninterested while typing on her phone, lip-syncing over Kim Kardashian’s voice, “You are?” “Why?”

“Because I just returned from Australia…” quips Khloe, as Joe mouths the words and smiles sarcastically.

The 25-year-old actress remains unfazed, texting with her head bowed.

Fans were quick to notice that Sophie’s phone had a chat history with someone named “Pete,” which could be a reference to her character’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The couple used an iconic audio clip from a 2015 episode of KUWTK in which Khloe is seen venting to her sisters after being forced to travel to Australia alone for a promotional gig.

Joe and Sophie post about their relationship on social media on a regular basis.

Joe shared the cutest TikTok featuring the two toasting to their fifth anniversary as a couple back in October, in honor of their fifth anniversary as a couple.

The Camp Rock star, 32, captioned the video, “5 years of knowing this one,” and included a slice of cake with a “Happy 5th Anniversary” topping.

The Jonas Brothers’ hit “Hesitate” played in the background of the video, which was a nice touch that fans appreciated.

“Imagine the song you use in your anniversary video is actually the song you wrote for your wife,” one user suggested.

“Goals aplenty.”

The couple announced their relationship in early 2017 and married two years later.

Willa was born in July 2020.

While Joe may have nailed the role of Khloe in his most recent video, he is eager to show off his acting skills in venues other than social media.

He recently appeared in an episode of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones as himself, and he hopes to spend more time on the big screen…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Watch Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Channel Their Inner Kim and Khloe Kardashian In Hilarious Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)