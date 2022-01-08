In This Hit Comedy, Betty White Played the Most Offensive Character

Betty White died at the age of 99 in 2021.

However, the actor and comedian has left a legacy of work that will be enjoyed by her fans for many years.

White is probably best known for her Emmy-winning roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls.

She has, however, appeared in a slew of films, including one in which she played perhaps the most offensive character White has ever played.

White became a well-known figure in the 1950s.

The actor and comedian knew how to make an impression even when she wasn’t dressed up.

It’s why, in the years between her most well-known TV projects, she spent so much of her time as a regular on game shows and variety shows.

In addition, White developed a reputation as the unlikely character in films who delivered shocking sexual or explicit dialogue.

Her scene-stealing performance in the 1999 horror film Lake Placid is a prime example of this, as her performance helped the film develop a cult following.

But it wasn’t until a few years later that she reached the pinnacle of her role as an inappropriate grandmother figure.

Fans react to Ryan Reynolds’ statement that he ‘can’t get over’ Betty White after they co-starred in ‘The Proposal.’

Steve Martin plays Peter Sanderson, a lonely attorney who meets a woman online who turns out to be Charlene Morton, played by Queen Latifah, in the 2003 comedy Bringing Down the House.

Peter’s upper-class world is thrown into disarray when she enters his life.

No one, however, reacts as vehemently as Peter’s next-door neighbor, Mrs.

White plays Kline.

She makes constant disparaging remarks about the Black, Latinx, and LGBTQ communities throughout the film.

To its credit, Bringing Down the House does not endors Mrs.

Kline’s point of view

However, by today’s standards, the inclusion of such humor is problematic.

Furthermore, its use in the film is widespread enough among other characters that it’s clear that it’s intended as light-hearted shock value rather than hate speech.

According to Box Office Mojo, Bringing Down the House made $65 million worldwide on a $33 million production budget.

It’s possible that White’s performance in Bringing Down the House isn’t her best.

Fortunately, the talented actress went on to star in a slew of other TV shows and films after that.

A… was one of her final roles.

