In this Joe Millionaire sneak peek, Kurt explains why he wants to “quit” the show.

In this Joe Millionaire sneak peek, Kurt wants to “quit” the show.

In a behind-the-scenes look at Jan.

The ladies question whether Kurt is being genuine with them in episode 20 of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

One of the Joes’ situation isn’t looking good.

On Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, things are heating up, and not for the better.

Kurt’s kiss with one of the women is questioned by the girls in an E! News exclusive preview for episode three.

“Of course, now we’re in an awkward situation,” Amanda tells Kurt in the video.

“Would you like to be more open?”

Kurt responds, “Yeah, we can be open.”

“Let’s be honest with each other.

We’re all here at the same time.”

“So we just need to feel how you’re feeling,” the 28-year-old fashion designer insists.

I want you to be honest if you have feelings for someone other than her.

I’m not expecting you to put on a show.”

Kurt, who appears irritated, declares that he is not “putting on a show,” adding, “I kiss you genuinely, ok?”

“And I’m supposed to look into these things,” he adds.

“And I have no idea how to act, so I don’t have any answers.”

Kurt becomes visibly frustrated as the video progresses, standing at the table with the ladies.

“Honestly, I just want to f––king quit right now,” he tells the ladies.

That went from bad to worse in a hurry!

Kurt and Steven previously agreed to eliminate Doris, a 32-year-old Bethpage, NY-based dance company owner, during episode two of the series.

Was Amanda’s interrogation of Kurt about the sincerity of their kiss enough to get him to leave the show?

When episode three of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer airs in January, you’ll find out.

Fox is airing episode 20.

