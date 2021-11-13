In this new teaser, Netflix’s Crime Scene reveals its next case.

It’s time to start the countdown.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will be available to stream on Netflix on December 1st.

29th.

In December,

29 is back on Netflix for a second season of Crime Scene: The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel.

In the 1970s and 1980s, filmmaker Joe Berlinger will explore the depravity of New York City’s dangerous Times Square neighborhood.

One man was able to commit unthinkable acts because of the shady environment.

The Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award–winning documentary maker’s wildly popular Crime Scene drew 45 million viewers to learn more about Canadian student Elisa Lam’s disappearance from a seedy Los Angeles hotel earlier this year.

Eerie music creeps through the shining lights of the world’s most popular tourist destination, Times Square, this time, as seen in the new Netflix teaser on Twitter.

Berlinger’s early work, Brother’s Keeper and Paradise Lost in the 1990s, is as well-known as his other Netflix projects Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich and Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, so crime show fans are well-versed in his work.

The true crime series has been renewed for three more seasons on Netflix, with executive producers Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and others.

“We always saw Crime Scene as having the potential to be a long-running series about how certain locations became complicit in crimes that occurred there.”

“We are pleased to renew the series for three additional seasons — each tackling a new location with a dark past,” said Adam Del Deo, VP, Documentary Series at Netflix, in a statement, “as part of our deepening creative partnership with Joe and on the heels of the high interest in season one.”

You can see the trailer here, and the second season is currently available on Netflix.