In this picture, Hind Abdel Halim announced her engagement

3/26/2020 3:31:01 PM

Young artist Hind Abdel Halim announced her engagement recently, and published a photo of her from the ceremony that took place before the ban was imposed.

Hind posted a photo of her with her fiancé via her Instagram account, and commented:

“This was before the quarantine, our souls kept our friends and relatives with us … but we were satisfied with our people at home and for us any celebration so that everyone is safe … leave you at home and free yourself from your soul.”

It is worth noting that Hind is currently showing her the series “Tales of Girls”, which she is participating in.

The fourth part of the series “Tales of Girls” starring Hind Abdel Halim, Asma Jalal, Mirna Nour El Din and Hajar Ahmed, Hazem Ihab, Khaled Mansour and Tamer Hashem, with the actor Ramzi Lennner continuing from the previous parts, written by Nehal Samaha, Muhammad Abdel Aziz and Marian Hani, supervised by Ahmed Shawky, directed by Mustafa Abu Saif.

It is worth noting that the series “Tales of Girls 3” starring Saba Mubarak, Dina El-Sherbiny, Ingy El-Mokadam, Nada Moussa, Mayar El-Ghaiti, Mohamed Abbas, and Ahmed Salah Hosni, and the first part of it was shown in 2012, directed by Hussein Shawkat, and starred by Houria Farghali, Dina El-Sherbiny, Saba Mubarak, and Reham Ayman, and the series revolves around the lives of 4 girls, highlighting their relationship with their families, their private lives, their dreams and aspirations, and their emotional relationship

