Watch Mary J. Blige’s Intense Conversation in this Power Book II: Ghost Sneak Peek.

In a Power Book II: Ghost sneak peek, Monett and Lorenzo have an intense conversation about their family’s future before the episode airs in January.

Lorenzo is “handling some business,” and Monet isn’t happy about it.

In an E! News exclusive sneak peek at episode seven of season two of Power Book II: Ghost, the Tejada family is reunited, but it’s not a happy reunion.

Monet (Mary J. Blige) is concerned that her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) is putting their son Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) in danger.

When the couple returns home late at night, Monet inquires, “Where have you been? Y’all forgot about dinner?”

“Please accept my apologies, Mo,” Lorenzo says.

“We had to take care of some business,” Lorenzo says, motioning Dru upstairs before his parents talk about their whereabouts.

“Why do I have the feeling you put my son in danger tonight?” Monet inquires of her husband.

“He’s my son, too,” he says, “and you need to stop babying him.”

“He’s already been shot,” she claims.

“Because of this nonsense, I moved our company off the street.”

When Lorenzo says, “This is the game,” Monet responds, “There’s a better way to play it.” Unfortunately for Monet, Lorenzo disagrees, saying, “If we wanted safety, we would’ve bought a car wash.”

But, you know, we needed money to provide a better life for these children.”

Monet advises the family to relocate while they are “still alive,” especially since Zeke will be entering the draft this year, but Lorenzo refuses.

“What the hell are you talking about? Get out!” he exclaims.

“I’ll never be reliant on another man.”

“At any point in time.”

Will Monet be able to persuade her husband to live a secure and normal life with their family?

You’ll find out when Season 2 Episode 7 of Power Book II: Ghost airs in January.

