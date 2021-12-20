In this shocking Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer, Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs go to war.

In a shocking Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer, Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs go to war.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 trailer is now available for viewing.

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs’ explosive feud over Tre’s fiancé Luis Ruelas, as well as a slew of other drama, can be seen below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back, and E! News has the first look at the new trailer!

During season 12, which premieres on Thursday, Feb. 14, it’s clear that not just the Giudice family is dealing with drama.

1. Jennifer Aydin considers ending her marriage after a family secret is revealed, saying through tears that her husband Bill Aydin “doesn’t need to do me any favors” if he “doesn’t want to be in this marriage.”

Traci Johnson, a new cast member who brings star power as the wife of former NFL player Tiki Barber, joins the cast, but her own marital issues are brought up after witnessing Jennifer’s struggles.

Even ex-husbands can’t seem to make amends: Teresa Giudice is caught in the middle of defending her ex-husband Joe Giudice with her daughter Gia Giudice and brother Joe Gorga.

“Your brother is saying things about dad,” Gia tells Teresa, as Joe senses his niece’s disapproval.

Joe says, “She looks at me like I’m the devil.”

“The devil was her father.”

“You ask for loyalty, you get loyalty,” Teresa tells Melissa Gorga, before adding that she “hates fighting with my family.”

Teresa and Margaret Josephs, who are newly engaged, have an explosive confrontation.

Teresa claps back at Margaret, who insinuates Teresa’s fiancé Luis Ruelas is too good to be true and compares him to a “car salesman,” and Teresa quickly calls Margaret a “disgusting white trash bitch” on a girls trip to Nashville.

“Keep lying, Teresa,” Margaret says.

Teresa throws plates and drinks across the table at Tre after Margaret calls him a “sick, disgusting liar.”

So, who is telling the truth, and what leads to a physical altercation between Melissa and Jennifer? Check out the shocking trailer above for all the details!

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on February 2nd.

Bravo, at 9 p.m.

(E! and Bravo are two of the most popular television networks in the United States.)

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs Go to War in Shocking Real Housewives of New Jersey Trailer