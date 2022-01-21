In this sneak peek from 90 Day Fiancé, Ximena is unhappy with “Super Gross” Mike.

Ximena reveals her true feelings about Mike on episode 23 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

On the 23rd episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Ximena tells a friend that she isn’t completely satisfied with Mike.

Ximena says she’s turned off by her American suitor’s “super gross” behavior during a FaceTime conversation.

She bemoans over the phone, “If only you knew.”

“Like a child, he flings his clothes all over the place.”

In front of me, he’ll fart.

And then he burps right on top of you.

‘Oh no!’ says the narrator.

Mike’s icky antics, including open-mouthed burps, ill-timed farts, and an ever-growing pile of dirty laundry, aren’t exaggerating the situation for the Colombian resident, as a compilation of footage shows.

The situation is “funny,” but “infuriating,” according to Ximena.

“Oh no,” her friend replied.

After a while, you and your partner become more comfortable doing things like that.

And, if it’s already started, how will it end?”

While this is sound advice, it seems to irritate Ximena even more. “Can you imagine three or four years from now? Oh my god, I’ll go insane,” she muses aloud.

Mike appears to need to get his act together or risk permanently losing Ximena.

Before the 90 Days follows long-distance couples as they travel to meet one another and decide whether or not to pursue the K-1 visa application.

Season five starsCaleb and Alina, Gino and Jasmine, Memphis and Hamza, Ella and Johnny, and Ben and Mahogany, in addition to Mike and Ximena.

Watch the dramatic scene above for a taste of the drama.

Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on 90 Day Fiancé.

TLC at 7:00 p.m. ET

