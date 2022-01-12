In this tense RHOC sneak peek, Heather Dubrow confronts Noella Bergener.

Heather Dubrow confronts Noella Bergener in this tense RHOC preview clip.

Heather Dubrow confronts Noella Bergener in this RHOC preview.

It’s Heather Dubrow vs. Heather Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow is a writer from the United Kingdom.

Noella Bergener was born in the month of January.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is back with a new season of 12 episodes.

Right now, watch an exclusive clip from their tense conversation!

A reconciliation that didn’t go as planned.

Heather Dubrow is eager to clear the air with Noella Bergener in January.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will premiere 12 new episodes, but things don’t always go as planned, as this exclusive sneak peek reveals.

Heather confronts Noella about calling her a “fake bitch”—an accusation supported by a flashback of Noella doing just that—and Noella, to Heather’s surprise, admits it.

Noella recalls the day she made the remark, saying, “I knew I was very raw going into that lunch.”

“I was overcome with emotion.”

Continued, the new RHOC star confesses that she “lashed out” at Heather because she was upset with her estranged husband, James.

So%20much%20misplaced%20aggression?%22%20Noella%20responds,%20%22100%.%22 Heather%20asks,%20%22So%20misplaced%20aggression?%22%20Noella%20responds,%20%22100%.%22

Unfortunately, the discussion is far from over.

Heather claims she can overlook the “fake bitch” remark, but there’s also the matter of Noella accusing Heather of being untrustworthy to Gina Kirschenheiter.

Heather is perplexed by the situation.

Heather’s now-famous Nobu party was ruined when Noella found out that one of her guests had filed a lawsuit against her husband, Terry Dubrow, and she had failed to mention it.

“I was the one who called her after she left your house party,” Noella says of betrayed guest Nicole James.

“After she spoke with you, everything changed.”

And I thought that was strange.”

“I’m just saying that I saw my girlfriend change based on a phone call she had with you,” Noella continues, implying that Heather told her “to drop any conversation about the lawsuit.”

Heather responded, “This isn’t the way to start a friendship.”

Noella interrupts her as she tries to continue.

Noella recalls, “Our friendship began in your house, with you slamming people against walls and yelling at them!”

“It was something I was aware of.”

I was right next to the stairwell.”

In a confessional, Noella claims she was told Terry and Heather were “shoving someone against the wall.”

Heather, on the other hand, appears to be completely unaware of Noella’s conversation.

“How do I know what you’re talking about?”

Infosurhoy’s most recent updates.

In a tense RHOC sneak peek, Heather Dubrow confronts Noella Bergener.

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/BXIZAToOtslR?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/Bd

[wpcc-iframe src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/HNK2IC/aO3boJ

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy