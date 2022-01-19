In this throwback photo, a Geordie Shore star looks unrecognizable before surgery and lipo – can you figure out who it is?

In this throwback photo, a Geordie Shore star is unrecognizable before surgery and lipo – can you guess who it is?

On her Instagram Stories, the reality TV star was pictured with co-star Sophie Kasei in a sweet tribute to her.

Marnie Simpson, in her early days of fame, is the star in the photo.

Marnie has admitted to having at least two nose jobs, two boob jobs, as well as lip fillers, bum-filler injections, and liposuction, among other non-surgical procedures.

With her fresh-faced look, the natural beauty looked unrecognisable as she posed with her best friend, who had vibrant red hair.

Marnie appears to have reversed her decision and ruled out going under the knife again since her cosmetic procedures.

Marnie told Closer magazine that two women dying after undergoing the controversial Brazilian buttlift surgery left her “really affected.”

“I’m scared to do it again myself,” she admitted.

Surgery is simply too dangerous.”

Meanwhile, Marnie shared a photo of her and her growing family celebrating Christmas in Abu Dhabi.

The 29-year-old, who is expecting her second child with fiance Casey Johnson, flew to the United Arab Emirates with their son, Rox, and some family friends for the holiday season.

Marnie, who is pregnant, shared photos from their action-packed vacation, which included numerous visits to the hotel pool.

Rox, their two-year-old son, splashed around confidently and assisted a family friend’s child in gaining confidence in the water.

Before spending the day at the Emirates Park Zoo, the couple started their day with waffles and Nutella in bed.

They fed camels and donkeys, marveled at the fish in the aquarium, and then went outside to watch a live seal show.

While watching each other through a window, the toddler wanted to hand one of the monkeys his toy car.

Before returning to their hotel, the parents bought Rox an ice cream cone and then stopped at a high-end cake shop.