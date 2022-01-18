In this throwback photo, Jim Carrey appears to be unrecognizable.

In this throwback photo, Jim Carrey is unrecognizable.

JIM CARREY looks unrecognizable in a childhood photo taken to commemorate his “60 and sexy” birthday yesterday.

On Monday, the Oscar winner celebrated a significant birthday.

Jim used social media to commemorate his special day and spread the joy to his 18.7 million followers.

The star exclaimed, “I’m 60 and sexy!” in a hilarious video.

The remark refers to an early-2000s appearance on The David Letterman Show.

After shaving his hair, the Ace Ventura star compared himself to the “Madonna of comedy,” adding, “Always reinventing myself so that one day I can look out at that crowd and say, ‘I’m 60 and sexy.'”

“And tonight I’m eating cream corn and strained peaches,” he continued in the new video.

“It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold!” Jim wrote as the caption to the photo.

On his special day, many of his fans responded to his tweet with messages of love.

“Happy Birthday Jim! May you have many more fulfilling, creative, and peaceful years ahead of you,” one person wrote.

“Happy birthday to a legend, Jim Carrey,” said another.

“Happy 60th!! I just friggin love you!” said a third.

It comes after Jim praised a baker for his amazing 5ft Grinch cake.

In the 2000 hit film How the Grinch Stole Christmas, he played the green-furred creature.

Lara Mason, 35, from Brownhills, West Midlands, created the cake in three days and documented the process on YouTube.

“I wonder if she does an angel food Ace Ventura,” Jim tweeted.