In time for your New Year’s fitness resolutions, you can save (dollar)50 on an Apple Watch Series 7 deal.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch to help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions, take a look at this offer.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has been reduced by two sizes on Amazon.

Both sizes of the most recent Apple Watch are available.

Instead of (dollar)429. you could get the larger 45mm model for (dollar)379.

That’s a nice (dollar)50 savings.

You can also get a (dollar)50 discount on the 41mm model.

As a result, it’s now (dollar)349 instead of (dollar)399.

There aren’t all of the colors available, but if you like green and blue, you’ll be fine.

You can wear the watch while swimming because it is WR50 water-resistant and IP6X dust-resistant.

You also get all of the useful health features, such as heart-rate tracking, a Blood Oxygen monitor, an ECG to help detect heart rhythm issues, and Fall Detection, which automatically dials emergency contacts if you trip over and become unresponsive.

It’s arguably the most effective health tool you can have on hand for a reasonable price.

You can learn about dangerous illnesses, get alerts about abnormally high resting heart rates, and track your long-term health trends.

It also has a Mindfulness app to help you do quick one-minute meditative moments to relieve daily stress.

Apple claims an “all-day” 18-hour battery life, with a new USB-C cable allowing for 33% faster charging.

All prices in this article were accurate at the time of publication, but they may have changed since then.

Before making any purchase, always conduct your own research.

In other news, a mother claims that her daughter asked Alexa for a “challenge” to complete, and it gave her a potentially lethal suggestion.

A cyber expert has advised you to stop using Facebook Messenger and instead use two other apps.

Here are five of the most eagerly awaited WhatsApp features set to launch in 2022.