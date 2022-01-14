In times of crisis, the Queen has heartfelt conversations with Prince William, who “reminds her of Philip.”

During an hour-long meeting at Windsor, Prince Charles, 73, and his son William, 39, urged the Queen to strip Prince Andrew of his royal patronages and military titles.

According to sources, the disgraced Duke, 61, who is facing a possible sex-case trial in the United States, will never return to royal duties.

Andrew will almost certainly fade from public life now that he can no longer use the title His Royal Highness in any official capacity.

Her Majesty is said to have made the decision after meeting with her eldest son and the Duke of Cambridge on Wednesday.

William is said to have played a key role in the Queen’s decision, assisting his grandmother in realizing Andrew’s situation was “grave.”

His “decisiveness,” according to the Queen, is reminiscent of her late husband Philip, who died in April of last year.

She reportedly “values William’s impact” because she “understands that the monarchy’s long-term future is in his hands, not his father’s.”

Her Majesty also “appreciates his decisiveness, which she believes is reminiscent of her beloved Philip,” according to the Daily Mail.

Both William and Charles are said to agree that Andrew must go, and were “completely furious” when he “crossed a red line,” according to The Sun.

Insiders say the decision to downgrade the royal, who is known as the Queen’s “favourite son,” to a “private citizen” was one of the most difficult in her 70 years on the throne.

The historic decision was made after family members discussed the growing problem of the “Andrew issue.”

During a highly emotional 90-minute meeting with Andrew, the Queen summoned him to Windsor Castle before effectively kicking him out of the Royal Family.

After receiving a letter signed by Navy, RAF, and Army veterans requesting that he be stripped of his military appointments, she felt compelled to act.

Andrew, like Meghan and Harry, was effectively banished by Her Majesty and advisers.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement released at 5 p.m. yesterday.

“The Duke of York will continue to refuse to perform any public duties and is defending himself as a private citizen in this case.”

The Queen, according to the Sun, drafted the statement herself and was adamant about not including any emotional overtones.

It means he will lose 12 military titles that he previously held…

