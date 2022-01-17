In TLC Bonus Footage, Kimberly from ‘Before the 90 Days’ Season 5 thinks Usman is proposing.

Kimberly from ‘Before the 90 Days’ Season 5 thinks Usman is proposing in TLC Bonus Footage.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days continues to deliver some extra-cringeworthy moments for fans.

However, not every one of these scenes is included in the episodes.

Instead, TLC will occasionally post bonus footage of the season’s seven new couples for fans to enjoy.

Some bonus footage of Kimberly and Usman has recently surfaced online, and if you don’t like the feeling of second-hand embarrassment, you might want to avoid it.

In January,

Kimberly clashed with Usman’s team, Badmus, and Slam-T, in episode 9 of Before the 90 Days Season 5. She believed they were attempting to sabotage her and Usman’s relationship by setting up a business meeting with another singer closer to Usman’s age.

Kimberly, on the other hand, became more relaxed after meeting Rosaree.

Usman invites Kimberly back to his room because he has a gift for her in the bonus footage.

He tells her to close her eyes once they get inside.

Kimberly follows his instructions, but the gift isn’t what she expected.

Kimberly Gives Usman ‘Sojaboy’ These Outrageously Expensive Gifts on First Meeting on ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 5:

Kimberly puts her hand up to her face to cover her eyes when she closes her eyes.

Usman wishes to present Kimberly with a necklace from his native Nigeria.

The necklace blocks her neck, so he can’t put it on her with her hand up to her face.

Kimberly believes he is about to place a ring on her finger when he asks her to bring her hand down but keep her eyes closed.

“I’m going to faint if you propose.”

“Oh my God, are you proposing to me? I’m going to die,” the Season 5 star of Before the 90 Days exclaims.

Kimberly holds her hand out to Usman, expecting a ring.

Usman, on the other hand, had no intention of proposing.

“Oh, it’s not a ring,” Kimberly says when he puts the necklace on her.

Kimberly had the opportunity to speak with the producers of Before the 90 Days Season 5 after she had left Usman’s room for the night.

“I got a stunning beaded necklace.”

He’s well aware that I enjoy such things.

I got bracelets, but they’re a little uncomfortable for me.

There’s no doubt…

