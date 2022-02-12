In ‘True Grit,’ John Wayne threatened to punch Robert Duvall in the face after a heated argument with Henry Hathaway.

In a heated argument with Henry Hathaway, John Wayne threatened to punch Robert Duvall in the face.

True Grit is one of the most well-known western films of all time, starring John Wayne, the man who epitomized the genre.

He brought the 1969 film to life in ways that would have an impact on future filmmaking.

Wayne, on the other hand, was on the verge of punching co-star Robert Duvall over a heated argument the actor had on set with True Grit director Henry Hathaway.

True Grit is the first film adaptation of the same-named novel by Charles Portis, published in 1968.

Marguerite Roberts wrote the screenplay, which is directed by Hathaway.

After her father is murdered by a hired hand (Jeff Corey), 14-year-old Mattie Ross (Kim Darby) hires US Marshal “Rooster” Cogburn (Wayne).

The unlikely duo pursues him in order to bring the killer to justice.

They aren’t the only ones looking for him.

Wayne portrays the main character, who has an ex-wife and a son.

During the American Civil War, he fought for the Confederacy.

In the meantime, Duvall portrays a notorious outlaw named Ned Pepper.

He is the leader of a gang of outlaws who commit numerous crimes.

He comes close to killing the Marshal but doesn’t get the chance.

According to the Express, while filming True Grit, Wayne came dangerously close to punching Duvall over a disagreement with Hathaway.

On set, Duvall is said to have a bad temper.

He’s a Method actor, which means he’s very particular about how things should be done.

As a result, Duvall and Hathaway had a lot of arguments.

“I didn’t get along with the director — I don’t get along with a lot of directors,” Duvall explained.

“We’re not going to discuss Henry Hathaway.”

Hathaway’s direction and Duvall’s acting preferences, on the other hand, were not compatible.

One of Hathaway’s directions sparked a heated debate.

“When I say, ‘Action!,’ tense up, Goddam you,” Duvall explained.

“As a young actor, that’s difficult to work under.”

Wayne had had enough of Duvall and Hathaway fighting on the set of True Grit.

He didn’t like the interruption.

Wayne and Duvall fought, with Wayne threatening to punch Duvall if he didn’t stop fighting Hathaway.

It was all worth it in the end, despite the initial challenges.

Wayne won an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and the film was nominated for Best Music, Original Song for the song “True Grit,” which Wayne also won a Golden Globe for.

True Grit is one of his most well-known roles.

