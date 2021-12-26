In Victoria’s Secret lingerie, Hailey Bieber flaunts her amazing figure.

In Victoria’s Secret lingerie, Hailey Bieber flaunts her fantastic figure.

Fans of the purple one will be delighted to unwrap a real quality treat from model Hailey Bieber.

Hailey, 25, is a founding member of Victoria’s Secret’s VS Collective, an effort by the lingerie brand to distance itself from its often criticized lack of diversity.

“I look forward to assisting in the creation of positive change,” she said.

Hailey is married to Justin, a 27-year-old pop star, and the two were spotted together in London shortly before Christmas.

Justin partied at Tape nightclub, had a glass of wine at the Royal Opera House, and took a coffee-fueled stroll through the West End.

The newlyweds even stopped for a snog in a phone booth.