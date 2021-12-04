Ina Garten calls one Barefoot Contessa recipe a “great make-ahead dish.”

Ina Garten’s Baked Spinach and Zucchini is a Barefoot Contessa make-ahead recipe.

This creamy, vegetable-packed creation, according to the unofficial queen of making meals ahead of time — the celebrity chef has an entire cookbook dedicated to the subject — is a great make-ahead dish.

This isn’t like some of the Barefoot Contessa’s make-ahead recipes, where only a few steps can be done ahead of time.

Garten’s Baked Spinach and Zucchini can be prepared ahead of time in its entirety.

As a result, the Food Network star claims it’s the ideal make-ahead dish.

“This is a fantastic dish to prepare ahead of time.

Garten once said on Barefoot Contessa, “You can put everything together ahead of time and just pop it in the oven before dinner.”

Garten’s Baked Spinach and Zucchini, which was first featured in 2018’s Cook Like a Pro, is a quintessential Barefoot Contessa dish, according to Food Network.

It’s not only easy, like almost all of Garten’s recipes, but the ingredient list is also short.

It can also be prepared ahead of time.

All three are signature Barefoot Contessa ingredients and necessary for one of Garten’s famous “How easy is that?” moments.

For this Barefoot Contessa recipe, the author of Modern Comfort Food has a few suggestions.

Zucchini is the starting point.

Garten advises against buying any zucchini at the store.

“Big, thick zucchini get kind of woody in the middle,” she says, adding that smaller zucchini are “really tender.”

When making Baked Spinach and Zucchini, another Barefoot Contessa cooking tip is to keep an eye on the garlic.

“I never cook garlic for more than one minute,” Garten explained, “because otherwise it gets that burnt flavor.”

Finally, the dish’s other star: spinach.

Garten uses frozen spinach in this recipe because it’s “so much easier” than fresh.

“Only a few vegetables freeze well, but this is one of them,” she added.

Garten recommends not draining all of the water from the spinach after it has been defrosted.

“You don’t want to press out all of the water because it will dry out quickly.”

According to those who have tried this Barefoot Contessa make-ahead dish, it is a winner.

Garten’s Baked Spinach and Zucchini currently has a five-star rating on…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.