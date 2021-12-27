Ina Garten claims that her quick pasta dinner for a weeknight “will solve all your problems.”

Ina Garten claims that her easy pasta dinner for a weeknight “will solve all your problems.”

After a bad day, Ina Garten has the perfect weeknight pasta dinner, which she claims will “solve all your problems.”

The simple recipe from the Barefoot Contessa star combines pasta, vegetables, and pancetta in one dish, then tops it with a dollop of ricotta cheese and a sprinkling of parmesan.

In a Barefoot Contessa episode, Garten demonstrated how to make her simple pasta recipe.

“Shells with broccoli rabe and pancetta is a flavorful pasta dish,” she explained.

“The broccoli rabe is the first one.”

Garten began by quickly cooking the vegetable.

“I cut it up into big chunks and blanched it for two minutes,” the Food Network host explained.

“You don’t want to overcook it because it will become too soggy and brown.”

“This is a truly classic Italian vegetable,” she continued.

And, oddly enough, it has no relation to broccoli, but it has a great flavor, albeit a little more bitter.”

Garten shared some of her cooking knowledge while preparing the pasta dinner.

“And here’s the trick in this dish,” the Barefoot Contessa star explained, “I’m going to save the water and cook the pasta in exactly the same water.”

She dropped the pasta shells into the boiling water and left them to cook for 8 to 10 minutes.

Garten explained, “I’m using shells for this dish because I like how the pancetta and broccoli rabe get caught in that little opening in the shells.”

“It’s an excellent pasta for this,” says the chef.

Garten then went to work on the pancetta.

“The key is that I don’t ask the butcher to slice it for me because they always slice it too thin.”

I also want a quarter-inch dice, so it has to be a quarter-inch thick.”

“So I just do it myself,” she continued, dicing the pancetta and browning it in a sauté pan.

“Just until you can smell it,” Garten said, adding that “you don’t want it to burn.” Garten also added some hot red pepper flakes, saying, “Remember, I said this isn’t boring.”

Garten returned the broccoli rabe to the pan and scooped out the shells with a strainer utensil.

“And you’d like some of the water to go with it,” she added.

“Starch…

