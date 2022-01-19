Ina Garten Learned 3 “Important” Party Hosting Tips While Running Her Own Store as the Barefoot Contessa.

Ina Garten, a celebrity chef and cookbook author, is known for making entertaining simple.

Her advice is based, at least in part, on what she learned as the owner of a specialty food store.

Garten’s Barefoot Contessa, a Hamptons institution for decades, closed its doors for good in 2003.

Despite this, the Food Network star continues to use the entertaining lessons she learned.

Garten’s Barefoot Contessa recipes are mostly, if not all, straightforward.

Why? Partly because the 73-year-old doesn’t think she’s a particularly good cook, but also because of what she learned from her time on Barefoot Contessa.

In a Martha Stewart column, she wrote, “Having a food store taught me three important things about throwing parties.”

“First, I learned how to make delectable food in a very straightforward manner.”

“We wouldn’t have anything to sell if we spent all day making rosemary roast leg of lamb!” she explained. “So I’ve taught myself to use good, fresh ingredients and to prepare them as simply as possible, cooking only to enhance their inherent flavors.”

Making food ahead of time is another feature of Barefoot Contessa cooking.

Make It Ahead, one of Garten’s many cookbooks, is full of recipes that can be prepared ahead of time.

It all comes back to Garten’s experience at her store.

“The second thing I learned was how to prepare dishes ahead of time.

“Lemon pound cake is not only fine to make ahead of time, but it actually improves as the flavors meld overnight,” she explained.

“On the day of the party, all I have to do is arrange it on a beautiful plate with fresh raspberries,” she explained.

“Can it get any easier?”

Finally, Garten learned not to have a get-together on a Saturday night at her Barefoot Contessa store.

“The hardest party to pull off successfully is Saturday night dinner,” as the longtime Barefoot Contessa host put it.

“This meal is expected to be elaborate,” she continued. “Appetizers, first course, dinner, dessert, and coffee are all on the menu.”

People come in at 7:30 or 8 p.m. and stay for hours — well past my bedtime — and they’re all exhausted when they leave.”

Not only that, she added, “you always know exactly what to expect,” pointing out that drinks are served in the living room and dinner is served in the dining room.

Garten’s goal for any gathering is to “surprise your friends,” which is why she enjoys entertaining “almost any time…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.