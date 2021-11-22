Ina Garten Reveals Her Stuffing Secret

By trial and error, Ina Garten perfected the perfect stuffing recipe.

The star of the Barefoot Contessa reveals the one secret to her delectable Thanksgiving side dish.

In an episode of Barefoot Contessa, Garten demonstrated how to make her sausage and herb stuffing recipe.

She cubed the bread and spread it out on a baking sheet in a single layer, then baked it for 7 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

“You can certainly make bread stuffing with fresh bread, but I like to take a French boule, one of those round breads, cut it into large 1 inch cubes, and toast it… it crisps and dries it out a little bit.”

Then it’ll soak up all of the lovely flavors of the apples and onions.”

Onions, celery, apples, parsley, salt, and pepper were added to melted butter in a large saute pan by the Food Network host.

She explained, “In the stuffing, I have a lot of chunky flavorful things.”

“Until the apples are tender and delicious,” the Barefoot Contessa star cooked the mixture over medium heat for 10 minutes.

She mixed the bread cubes with the onion and apple mixture in a mixing bowl.

Garten then moved on to cooking the stuffing sausage, mentioning how she had experimented with different types of sausage to get the recipe just right.

Her secret is to use a blend that has a bit of spiciness and sweetness to it.

“I tried a few different things with the sausage,” she explained.

“I started with chicken sausage and basil at first.

It sounded good, but it was so boring — it was just awful.

Then I moved on to spicy sausages, such as Italian sausage.

“It was far too hot.”

Garten, who landed in the middle, shared her simple Thanksgiving side dish tip.

“So I finally figured out that a spicy and sweet Italian sausage combo was the perfect blend,” she explained.

“Whether you want it spicy or sweet, it’s entirely up to you.”

She cooked the sausage in a pan over medium heat for about 10 minutes, breaking up the meat with a fork as it cooked.

“However, it’s really good,” Garten remarked.

“It’s a fantastic combination of sausage, bread crumbs, apples, and onions.”

Garten combined the cooked sausage, bread cubes, and sauteed fruit and vegetables in a mixing bowl, then poured…

