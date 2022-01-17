Ina Garten Upgrades a Classic Comfort Food Soup, Perfect for a Snowy Winter Day

Ina Garten Upgrades a Classic Comfort Food Soup for a Snowy Winter Day

For a cold winter day (or night! ), Ina Garten has the most comforting soup recipe, and it’s so simple to make.

The Barefoot Contessa has two split pea soup recipes, one of which is enhanced with crispy kielbasa.

January 1st,

Garten’s split pea soup was featured on the Food Network’s Instagram account on March 15.

“Bet you’ve never had split pea soup like THIS!” the caption promised, adding, “@inagarten tops her version with crispy kielbasa and… WOW!”

In the recipe’s introduction, Garten expressed her fondness for split pea soup.

“A bowl of split pea soup is one of my all-time favorite comfort foods, dating back to the days when my mother served us canned pea soup with cut-up hot dogs (very ’50s!),” she wrote.

“Now I prefer a big pot of homemade soup to serve with sautéed kielbasa on top,” Garten continued.

“I love the contrast between the earthy, creamy soup and the crispy, spicy sausage.”

Food Network (@foodnetwork) shared this article on Twitter.

On an episode of Barefoot Contessa, Garten prepared split pea soup with crispy kielbasa.

In a pan with olive oil, she cooked chopped yellow onions, chopped leeks, and diced carrots for 7 to 8 minutes, or until the vegetables were soft.

Garlic, split peas, and homemade chicken stock were added.

“But don’t tell me about it,” Garten cautioned about using store-bought stock.

“I actually add water to it because, as it simmers away, a lot of the steam comes off,” she explained.

I also don’t want the chicken stock to become overly concentrated.”

Garten then added a ham hock, a bundle of thyme, bay leaves, salt, and pepper.

“It’s got a lot of flavor, and it’s very cheap,” she said of the ham hock.

“If you add it, it will flavor the entire soup.”

She covered the pot partially with a lid and let it cook for an hour and 15 minutes, occasionally stirring the soup.

The ham hock, thyme, and bay leaves were removed from the soup by the Food Network host.

Garden then blended the soup with an immersion blender.

“And this is extremely significant,” she added.

“Do it for about two seconds.”

You don’t want to mix everything together.

That’ll only add to the…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.