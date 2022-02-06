Ina Garten’s 10 Table Setting Tips for the Barefoot Contessa

Ina Garten’s table setting tips cover everything from linens and flowers to utensils and tables, so you’ll know how to set a table for a dinner party.

Follow the advice of the Barefoot Contessa to make this one of the celebrity chef’s “How easy is that?” moments.

If the table is on the smaller side, don’t be concerned.

Garten once referred to an overly large table as a “party killer,” and she went into detail in her Barefoot Contessa cookbook, Back to Basics.

“Round tables are best for small groups: 48 inches for six people, 54 inches for eight,” she said.

“I prefer a narrow rectangular table for ten or more people because a 60-inch round is too large to talk across.”

Six people is the perfect number for her dinner party.

There will be more opportunities to speak with everyone this way.

Garten is known for her dishes that can be prepared ahead of time.

She’s written a whole book about them.

She, too, enjoys planning ahead of time for floral arrangements.

It’s best to make flower arrangements at least one day ahead of time, as she explains in Back to Basics.

The flowers will have more time to open up this way.

If you watch Garten on Barefoot Contessa, you’ll notice that she’s using cloth napkins and a tablecloth.

They’re not wrinkled, but perfectly ironed.

So how does Garten do it? She irons the tablecloths, making sure to remove any “creases created when the cloth was folded,” and then she keeps them “rolled on cardboard tubes or hung on dowels to keep them pressed,” as Garten frequently says.

She recommends ironing napkins into “flat squares” before folding and placing them in the center of the plate or to the left of the forks.

Having parties outside has been such a pleasant surprise during these trying times.

As the weather turns chilly, I’ve taken a few steps to ensure that we can keep having fun.

Click the link for my outdoor entertaining tips and easy menus!https:t.comHRuCf97M1pic.twitter.comeMdRZ9V677

Garten’s table setting tips include everything from the dessert fork and spoon to where the utensils and drinking glasses go on the table.

Knives and spoons should be placed to the right of the plate, while forks should be placed to the left, according to her cookbook….

