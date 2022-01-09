Ina Garten’s 6 Barefoot Contessa Soup Picks

6 Hearty Soups from Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa

Here are Ina Garten’s hearty soup suggestions.

There are six soup recipes on the Barefoot Contessa website that have made the cut to be featured as hearty soups.

Garten’s Cheddar Corn Chowder appears in between recipes for some of her original Barefoot Contessa recipes.

It’s a classic Garten soup recipe, which she included in her first cookbook, The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, published in 1999. (She’s now the author of 12 cookbooks and counting, with no plans to stop developing new recipes.)

Cheddar Corn Chowder is now one of six hearty soups featured on her Barefoot Contessa website.

Garten adds cheese, bacon, and spices to a simple combination of ingredients to amp up the flavor.

It’s not only filling, but it’s also one of Food Network’s many five-star Barefoot Contessa soups.

Winter Minestrone is an essential addition to any list of Garten’s hearty soups.

With the addition of pasta, the Food Network star makes it a meal in a bowl with a long list of vegetables and beans ranging from spinach and onions to carrots.

Garten enjoys giving classics a Barefoot Contessa makeover, and her Easy Tomato Soup is no exception.

Her twist: grilled cheese croutons on top of the soup.

In a January 2016 post on her website, Garten wrote, “Almost nothing lifts my spirits on a dark winter afternoon more than tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich for lunch –especially if it’s this Easy Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Croutons.”

“The tomatoes are slowly simmered with onions, garlic, and spicy saffron,” she continued, “and are absolutely delicious with the nutty Gruyere in the grilled cheese croutons.”

“Kiss the mid-winter blues goodbye… I’m making this soup today!”

Garten reinvents a classic dish — after all, what’s more classic than chicken soup?

She makes it with canned tomatoes and cumin, as well as celery, onions, carrots, and chicken stock.

She serves it with tortilla chips, sliced avocado, and sour cream as toppings.

This particular Garten hearty soup pick is a cheesy, oniony mixture served hot, as originally featured in the Barefoot Contessa cookbook, How Easy Is That?

The Food Network star amps up this recipe, as she does most of her others…

