Ina Garten’s Favorite Winter Soup Makes a Filling Lunch or Dinner

Ina Garten’s Winter Soup is a Hearty Lunch or Dinner Option

When one of the main ingredients isn’t in season, Ina Garten’s favorite winter soup recipe employs a simple hack.

When she can’t find fresh corn, the Barefoot Contessa makes cheddar corn chowder with frozen corn.

The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook included a recipe for cheddar corn chowder from Garten.

“Soup,” she wrote, “is the most healing food I know.”

Garten explained how she makes a pot of chicken stock that she uses in a variety of soup recipes.

She also prefers to serve a Sunday lunch over a complicated Saturday night dinner party.

“So let’s talk about Sunday lunch,” she wrote, “my favorite meal for entertaining.”

“Everyone has finished their Sunday chores, and Sunday night is still ahead of us, so work is far away.”

For a Sunday lunch, she likes to serve soup with a big salad.

“Soup is also simple to make,” Garten added.

“Most of my soups begin with sauteed onions to give the stock a sweet, rich flavor, and then you can add whatever you want, including leftovers from last night’s dinner,” says the chef.

While homemade stock is preferable in soup recipes, “if you’re in a hurry, use a good canned stock,” she advised. The chapter also included a collection of “the most popular soup recipes” from her Barefoot Contessa store.

When fresh corn isn’t available, Garten uses frozen corn in her cheddar corn chowder.

She said, “This hearty soup tastes more like stew.”

“While fresh corn is sweetest in August and September, I’ve been known to cheat and use frozen corn because I enjoy this soup all year.”

“The flavor isn’t exactly the same,” she continued, “but it’s still a great lunch.”

This is one of our most popular soups.”

In an episode of Barefoot Contessa, Garten demonstrated how to make her cheddar corn chowder.

She began by browning chopped bacon in a stockpot over medium-high heat, then removing it with a slotted spoon to use as a garnish for the soup.

Garten turned down the heat and added the onions and butter, cooking for ten minutes.

She added the flour, salt, pepper, and turmeric, and cooked for 3 minutes.

Garten added unpeeled diced potatoes and chicken stock, then simmered…

