Ina Garten’s method for perfectly hard-boiled and soft-boiled eggs makes peeling them a breeze.

“How to cook an egg without that dark circle around the yolk is a question I get asked a lot,” she said.

“I know I’ve said it before, but it’s worth saying again.

I’ll demonstrate how to do it.”

Garten cracked eggs into a pan and covered them with cold water before turning the heat on.

She turned off the heat when the water came to a boil and let the eggs sit for 5 minutes.

She drained the eggs and then placed them in cold water to cool for another two minutes.

“Roll the eggs on a board while they’re still warm, and the shell will come right off,” the Food Network host demonstrated.

Garten also has a recipe for perfect soft boiled eggs.

She uses the same method for soft boiled eggs that are “firm on the outside and soft and runny on the inside.”

Garten cracks eggs into a pot, adds water, and brings to a boil.

The Barefoot Contessa star removes the eggs from the heat and sets them in a bowl of cold water for 2 minutes.

Garten cracks an egg on the top and bottom, then rolls it on its side on a board “until the egg shell crackles,” after which “I find it easier to peel,” she says.

“Old eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs,” Garten advised. “Go to the back of your refrigerator, find the oldest eggs you have, and soft boil them,” she explained.

The complete recipe can be found on the Food Network website.

