Ina Garten’s ‘Quick and Satisfying Breakfast or Lunch’ is an easy Barefoot Contessa Egg Dish.

Ina Garten calls this easy Barefoot Contessa Egg Dish a “Quick and Satisfying Breakfast or Lunch.”

Avocado and Fried Egg Tartines by Ina Garten tick a lot of boxes.

They’re not only the celebrity chef’s go-to for a quick Barefoot Contessa breakfast, but they’re also great for lunch.

When the Food Network star needs something quick, she turns to this Barefoot Contessa classic.

Garten shared exactly what she loves about Avocado and Fried Egg Tartines in the recipe notes of her first cookbook, 1999’s The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook (page 44).

“This is always my first choice for a quick and filling breakfast or lunch,” she explained.

“I mash some avocados, toast some bread, roast some prosciutto (or don’t if I’m in a hurry!) and fry some eggs.”

How simple is that, as Garten often says?

“They’re vegetable, protein, and starch, and I’m a happy camper,” the cookbook author added. Don’t forget about flavor, either.

The tartines, according to Garten, have “amazing flavor.”

In her cookbook, the longtime Barefoot Contessa host explains how to make Avocado and Fried Egg Tartines step by step.

Prosciutto is roasted in the oven for just under 10 minutes, until it begins to brown.

Garten moves on to the next step while the prosciutto is roasting.

She grabs a sheet pan, her most-used kitchen tool, and layers slices of “rustic bread,” making sure to turn the bread over to brown both sides.

The avocado spread comes next.

Garten uses the same ingredients as her Barefoot Contessa guacamole recipe: avocado, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and a dash of hot sauce.

In Garten’s Avocado and Fried Egg Tartines, the eggs are the star.

In a saute pan, she melts butter.

After that, she cracks eggs on both sides of the pan.

She lowers the heat and covers the pan after the eggs have cooked for about 60 seconds.

She continues to cook the eggs for a few minutes longer, until the whites are firm…

