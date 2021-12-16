Ina Garten’s recipe for Christmas Thumbprint Cookies contains a secret ingredient that elevates them to new heights.

Ina Garten takes traditional Christmas thumbprint cookies and gives them a Barefoot Contessa spin.

Her recipe includes one key ingredient, as well as an “obsessive” technique that ensures a flawless cookie.

When it comes to Christmas cookies, Garten has a few favorites, including her jam thumbprints.

On an episode of Barefoot Contessa, she demonstrated how to make a simple cookie recipe.

“I think it’s so much nicer to bake cookies for people instead of spending a fortune on Christmas gifts,” Garten says.

“I’m going to make my jam thumbprints,” she says.

Garten used a mixer to cream butter, sugar, and vanilla before mixing everything together.

She sifted flour and salt into a separate bowl before adding it to the butter and sugar in a low-speed mixer.

She rolled the dough out onto a floured board, rolled it into a flat disc, wrapped it in plastic wrap, and chilled it for 30 minutes once it had come together.

Garten shared her simple trick for making the perfect size cookies once the dough had chilled.

Her “obsessive” tip is to weigh cookie dough before rolling it into a ball, she said.

“It’s chilled, but not freezing,” she explained.

“And, being the obsessive person that I am, I’m going to weigh each one, and it’ll be ideal if they’re all around an ounce.”

The star of Barefoot Contessa also revealed the secret ingredient that elevates her thumbprint cookies to new heights.

She rolled each cookie ball in coconut after dipping it in an egg wash (egg and water mixture).

Garten explained, “This is great because the coconut gets toasted when you bake it.”

She placed the cookies on an ungreased cookie sheet and pressed her finger into each ball to make a small indentation.

She then spread a quarter teaspoon of raspberry jam on some cookies and apricot jam on others.

“And then the jam gets into the cookie when it bakes,” Garten explained.

“It’s fantastic!” exclaims the speaker.

She baked the cookies for 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, until the coconut was golden brown.

Garten explained, “And the coconut will be crisp and flavorful.”

“These jam thumbprints are fantastic,” says the author.

The complete recipe can be found on the Food Network website.

Garten’s jam thumbprint cookie recipe has received a lot of positive feedback.

Many of her fans expressed their delight at how popular the cookies have become during the holiday season.

“All right, then…”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.