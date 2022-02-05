Ina Garten’s Vegetable Soup is a fantastic way to use up leftover vegetables.

This simple vegetable soup from Ina Garten can be made with a variety of leftover vegetables.

The soup recipe calls for the Barefoot Contessa’s roasted winter vegetables, but she says leftover mashed potatoes or even salad can be substituted.

On an episode of Barefoot Contessa, Garten demonstrated how to cook roasted winter vegetables.

“I like to make things that are just warm and familiar,” she explained.

“I’m making roasted winter vegetables in that vein.”

Garten began chopping carrots, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, and parsnips, stating that she prefers cutting the veggies in large chunks.

She arranged them in a single layer on a sheet pan and drizzled olive oil over them, seasoning them with salt and pepper before tossing everything together.

“You want to make sure it’s well seasoned because vegetables use up a lot of salt,” she explained.

“It’s a very basic vegetable,” says the author.

It’s also very flavorful because there are so many different kinds.”

The Barefoot Contessa star roasted the vegetables for 25 to 25 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, turning once with a metal spatula during the cooking process.

Garten said the vegetables can be used in soup and that there are many leftovers that can be added to the pot.

Garten wrote in the introduction to her Barefoot Contessa Family Style cookbook’s roasted vegetable soup recipe, “I love a recipe that uses leftovers.”

“I’ll make a double batch of roasted vegetables for dinner and save the leftovers for soup the next day.”

“You can also throw in last night’s mashed potatoes and even the tossed green salad from lunch!” she said, adding, “It all adds wonderful flavor and goodness.”

And how else can you sneak vegetables into your kids’ diets?”

Garten prepares the soup by heating chicken stock in a pot and then adding the vegetables.

The soup is coarsely pureed in two batches in a food processor after that.

She season the soup with salt and pepper before pouring it into the pot.

The soup should be thick but not like a vegetable puree, according to the recipe.

“So add more chicken stock and/or water until it reaches the desired consistency.”

