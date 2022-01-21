India Hicks, a bridesmaid for Princess Diana, marries her 26-year-long partner in an “intensely intimate” ceremony.

India Hicks, a bridesmaid for Princess Diana, weds her 26-year-long partner in an “intensely intimate” ceremony.

India Hicks had her own wedding despite the fact that her love story was not traditional.

The 54-year-old designer was one of Princess Diana’s bridesmaids in her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, and she got her own special wedding day 40 years later when she married her 26-year-long partner, David Flint Wood, in late 2021.

India wrote an essay for BRIDES’ The Royals digital issue, which features a stunning cover photo of India in an Emilia Wickstead lace gown and veil.

The mother of five revealed that her husband proposed to her 25 years ago when she was pregnant with their first child, but she declined.

“I said, ‘No, thank you.’ (In my head, I was thinking, ‘I’m a strong, independent woman! I don’t need to get married!’ Which is exactly what I’d been saying for 26 years, until I didn’t.)”

She revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic inspired her decision to marry after decades together.

“There were a lot of questions for the kids, ranging in age from 24 to 13, when the lockdown ended and we started to tentatively come out of that time together.”

“The world felt tumultuous, unstable, and the future appeared to be very unpredictable,” she wrote.

“Not only for my children, but also for myself, I wanted something grounding and anchoring.”

“I proposed that we get married,” I said.

India joked that finding her husband at the altar was “surprising” because he was “stunned all the way up to the very last minute” and claimed he hadn’t accepted her proposal.

India remarked that the decision was unusual for her, and that she was surprised to feel that being married is any different than the couple’s previous lives.

“It took my breath away when I realized how spiritual it felt to walk into the church on my eldest son’s arm and say those vows to David in front of all our friends and family, in the church where I had been christened and where my father lay buried just outside,” she shared.

“It had a very personal feel to it.”

