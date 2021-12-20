India Royale, Lil Durk’s fiancee, who is she?

Who is India Royale, Lil Durk’s fiancee?

Since 2017, LIL Durk and girlfriend India Royale have been in an on-again, off-again relationship.

On December 19, Durk proposed to his baby mama on stage at a concert in their hometown of Chicago.

India Royale is an Instagram model and influencer who is best known for her engagement to Lil Durk.

The 26-year-old Chicago native has three older siblings, two sisters, and a brother.

She has over 2 million Instagram followers and over 370,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel.

India Royale Beauty and India Royale’s Hair Vendor, the mother of two, are her own beauty businesses.

In 2017, Lil Durk began dating India and proposed to her in December 2021.

Willow Banks, India’s first child with him, was born in 2018.

She has a six-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, and she celebrated Willow’s sixth birthday in 2020 by posting a photo on Instagram.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my twin, my spoiled little sour patch kid, Willow Pillow,” she captioned a photo of her daughter on social media.

Chile had a lot on her plate, but I expected that.

“I knew God wasn’t going to let me off easy because my firstborn was too sweet.”

“Besties 4Life, my twin shawty.”

The little family lives in Atlanta and was the target of a home invasion on July 11, 2021 in the early hours of the morning.

Several people broke into Lil Durk and India’s Chateau Elan home, according to TMZ.

Durk Derrick Banks, the rapper’s real name, traded gunfire with the intruders.

Following the shootout, no one was hurt, and the suspects fled the scene quickly.

According to a video that surfaced on social media in 2020, India was in a previous relationship before dating Lil Durk.

Her ex-boyfriend appears to have shared a video of him and India listening to one of Lil Durk’s songs before she became the rapper’s girlfriend.

“Imagine you vibing to Durk with yo girl and one day you look up and she living good with him and their child,” a twitter account called @580GeeBaby_ wrote alongside a video of India and her ex singing in the car.

“India you funny ash for this,” a fan tweeted, to which a businesswoman replied, “This is how me and Durk will be in the car listening to it now.”