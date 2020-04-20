Influencer asks friends to find her blind dates to pass the time and streams it live on Instagram

A social media influencer in lockdown is letting her followers decide her romantic fate by going on blind dates and streaming them on Instagram Live.

Urszula Makowska from Brooklyn, New York, started the ‘social experiment’ while in quarantine, asking friends to swipe for matches on her behalf through the dating app Hinge. Once a match is made, they set up a virtual date for the couple that will then be watched by her 225,000 followers.

The 25-year-old blogger and actress knows nothing about her future beau – not his name, interests, age or what he looks like – until the date begins.

In one instance she is seen twerking with her blind date after discovering he works in porn.

She said: ‘Most of us are quarantined in and swiping on our dating apps.

‘Being the only single one out of my squad, my girls and I decided to create a fun social dating experiment using my Hinge account.

‘The experiment starts off with my friends swiping on my account to match me with who they think might be the one for me and setting us both up with permission to meet for a first date on my Instagram Live.’

They have one hour to get to know each other and then her followers vote for whether the pair should go on a second date or not.

The experience is light-hearted and makes for some surprising conversation.

During her latest date, Urszula seemed gobsmacked after her date revealed he worked in porn, and had a scene 45 minutes later.

The influencer and her potential beau ended the evening by merely twerking together to the sound of Kelis’s ‘Milkshake.’

She said: ‘I don’t know my date’s name, what he looks like or really anything about him until our first date in front of a live audience on my Instagram.

‘There are twists during the live and ultimately the audience decides if there will be a second date.

‘This is not only entertaining but a great way for me to meet someone that may end up being my partner, learn more about myself, help others learn more about themselves and also promote the importance of staying home at this time due to the circumstances.’

The blind dates are streamed live every Sunday at 7.30pm EST and Urszula said it has been a positive experience so far.

She also invites a relationship expert to come onto the stream and analyse the date, including her friend Karolina Kolowska who determines the couple’s ‘psychological compatibility’ and ‘common interests and differences.’

Karolina Kolowska, one of Urszula’s friends, told The Mirror: ‘As a dating coach, I look at the psychological compatibility – if the person is extroverted or introverted, seems to be loud or quiet, emotionally available, mentally healthy and focused, outdoorsy or a homebody type.

‘I look at their common interests and differences. I check their professional and evaluate their social media profiles to determine whether their life’s mission would be considered interesting/attractive by Urszula.’