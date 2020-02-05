Influencer Rocky Barnes Gives Birth to Her First Child

And a baby makes three!

On Tuesday, influencer Rocky Barnes announced that she and husband Matt Cooper welcomed their first child together. Taking to Instagram, the model shared a sweet post to celebrate the arrival of their son Jones Robert Cooper.

“Welcome to the world JONES ROBERT COOPER,” she captioned her post, where she can be seen holding her baby boy in the hospital. “It was a tough delivery for the both of us, and we have spent the past couple days recovering. @matt_coop is wheeling me around the hospital while Jones is being looked after in the NICU. We can’t wait to bring our little boy home!”

Before welcoming little Jones, Matt gave his wife an adorable shout-out on his Instagram as she went into labor and expressed his joy to finally be a dad, writing, “So proud of you @rocky_barnes you’ve taken on pregnancy as you do everything with class and style. Cant wait to meet my little man.”

Speaking with HATCHland, the then-mom-to-be opened up about how she used to worry that getting pregnant would cost her gigs, but after seeing new mom Ashley Graham embrace her bump and still land on the cover of Vogue, Rocky and Matt’s little bundle of joy couldn’t have come at a better time in her career.

“The truth is, timing is never perfect for changing your entire life,” she told the fashion blog. “There’s always another job or another trip and I struggled with this for years as a model. However, at 34-years-old, I’ve worked hard, traveled all over the world, and hit significant milestones. I’m confident with where I’m at in my career and ready to start our family.”

Back in September 2019, the Sports Illustrated model broke the news that she and Matt were expecting. At her 20-week mark, she posted a series of pictures cradling her growing bump, captioning it, “SO EXCITED to finally announce we have a Mini Cooper on the way!”

This announcement also happened to fall on their first wedding anniversary. Hours after Rocky revealed that a baby was on the way, she took to Instagram again to wish her hubby a happy anniversary.

“I couldn’t stop smiling looking back on all our wedding pics!” the fashion designer gushed. “What an epic day! I am so lucky to have found you. You show me unconditional love daily and always put us first. I love how much fun we have, and how much we have accomplished together. You truly are my better half. Love you babe! #rockytakescoop.”

For his part, Matt said, “Can’t believe it’s already been a year since this magical day! Feel so lucky to journey through life with you by my side. I find myself loving you more and more each day. Cant wait for our next adventure.”

Congrats to the Coopers!