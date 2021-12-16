Ingo Rademacher, a former star of ‘General Hospital,’ has filed a lawsuit against ABC, claiming that he was fired due to’religious discrimination.’

Ingo Rademacher, a former star of ‘General Hospital,’ has filed a lawsuit against ABC, alleging that he was fired due to’religious discrimination.’

Ingo Rademacher, who played Jax on General Hospital, has filed a lawsuit against ABC, alleging that he was fired due to “religious discrimination.”

He also claims that the network that broadcasts General Hospital violated his civil rights by firing him.

Ingo Rademacher’s lawsuit against ABC was first reported by Deadline. In the suit, the former General Hospital actor claims he was the victim of religious discrimination.

He also claims that ABC is infringing on his civil liberties.

His lawsuit states, “ABC’s actions are blatantly unlawful.”

“ABC has no authority to compel its employees to undergo medical treatment against their will.”

These actions are religious discrimination and infringe on Mr.

State and federal law protect Rademacher’s rights.”

Rademacher blames both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the vaccine mandates later in the lawsuit, which reads more like a tirade, and ultimately demands that the Los Angeles Superior Court declare vaccine mandates unconstitutional.

The actor from “General Hospital” is suing ABC for an unconstitutional vaccine mandate. https://t.coEjVhz7zwab

According to legal experts, Rademacher’s lawsuit has a few flaws.

The most important is, of course, that vaccine mandates are completely legal, and have been for more than a century.

Jacobson vs. United States is a case that has been going on for a long time.

Vaccine mandates were found to be constitutional in Massachusetts, according to a 1905 ruling.

“Individual liberty is not absolute,” the decision states, “and it is subject to the state’s police power.” In 2021, when Maine healthcare workers attempted to claim a “religious exemption” from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Supreme Court of the United States upheld the Jacobson ruling in a 6-3 decision.

Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis on General Hospital, previously claimed that Ingo Rademacher was fired after making transphobic remarks on set.

(hashtag)IngoRademacher, a fellow actor, is no longer a member of the (hashtag)gh cast, which is a blessing.

Misgendering and transphobia are disgusting and should be prohibited in any industry, including soap acting.

@cassandrajames_ and I stand with the trans community. https:t.copjj6FzEncg

Laura Wright is a woman who…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

The “General Hospital” actor is suing ABC over a vaccine mandate, calling it unconstitutional. https://t.co/EjVhz7zwab — TMZ (@TMZ) December 13, 2021

The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast. Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar, @cassandrajames_, & the trans community. https://t.co/pjj6FzEncg — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) November 8, 2021