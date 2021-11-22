Ingredients of the Highest Quality That Will Transform Your Cooking and Enhance Your Culinary Experience

We hope you share the secret: chef-curated spice blends that will improve the way you cook with your guests when they ask what’s in their delicious meal.

Mink Dog’s Bespoke Blends come in a variety of flavors and ingredients to help you step up your home cooking game.

The best part is that they deliver handcrafted spices, artisanal salts, and organic maple products to your door.

The more time and effort you put into cooking, the more likely you are to become exhausted.

Things tend to get trickier as your home cook repertoire expands.

Spiralizers, air fryers, sous vide, pressure cookers, and so on… the list is endless.

We can’t be the only ones who, after a few days of preparing elaborate, albeit delectable, meals, look around our kitchen and wish things were back to normal.

Mink Dog is a company that specializes in high-quality spice blends that are hand-crafted.

These aren’t your mother’s pre-mixed spice jars from the supermarket; they’ve taken everything good about them and taken it to the next level.

Mink Dog seasonings are packaged for maximum freshness and safety, so each teaspoon of a Mink Dog spice blend delivers a stronger flavor punch.

When you want a next-level meal without putting in next-level stress, Mink Dog’s spice blends are a simple and user-friendly way to add variety and life to your cooking.

Try mixing one of Mink Dog’s three savory mixes into anything.

Adding these new spice blends to our weekly dinner rotation — as a rub for meat, a finishing touch for a soup, or even a seafood boil — has reintroduced the joy of cooking.

Mink Dog can be used to season, enhance, finish, and pepper your food.

When you find a product you like, it’s easy to go a little crazy and buy every variation there is.

So when we saw Mink Dog’s seasoning lineup, we knew these three different blends deserved a permanent place in our kitchens.

Here’s where you can learn more about the delectable savory collection that’s right at your fingertips.

The Maple Java blend from Mink Dog packs a satisfying punch.



