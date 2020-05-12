Ink Master’s Daniel Silva Arrested After YouTuber Corey La Barrie Dies in Car Crash

Tattoo artist Daniel Silva is in police custody in connection to the car crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie on his 25th birthday, E! News has learned.

On Monday afternoon, Silva, who competed on the reality competition series Ink Master, was officially booked on a felony murder charge. Records indicate he’s being held on $200,000 bail.

According to authorities, the 27-year-old was behind the wheel of the McLaren that lost control and crashed into a stop sign and tree in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village on the evening of Sunday, May 10. A press release from the LAPD states Silva then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, but was “stopped by citizens who came to render aid.”

While La Barrie’s mother said on Instagram that her son died “instantly” in the accident, authorities state both he and Silva were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

La Barrie ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier today, a spokesperson with the LAPD told us, “The driver will be arrested once the driver is done receiving medical attention. We will announce the charges the driver will be facing after the driver is booked.”

La Barrie’s brother, Jared La Barrie, shared more alleged details about the crash on Instagram.

“Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” he wrote. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I don’t how I’m supposed to do this without you. I miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for. I love you so f–king much life’s never gonna be the same without you.”

After competing on Ink Masters, Silva went on to launch a successful YouTube channel and Instagram account, which boast 229,000 subscribers and more than one million followers, respectively.

La Barrie had amassed more than 300,000 subscribers on YouTube.