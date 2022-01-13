‘Insecure’ Doesn’t Just Have Issa’s Chocolate Chip and Cool Ranch Doritos Cookie

Issa’s Chocolate Chip and Cool Ranch Doritos Cookie Isn’t the Only Culinary Contribution on ‘Insecure’

Insecure, an American comedy-drama series that has captivated audiences around the world, has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing and acting.

Insecure is a fan favorite thanks to star Issa Rae, and with the entire fifth season available on HBO for the first time, new viewers are discovering the show’s charms.

Insecure is best known for its quirky comedy and relatable storylines, but it has also introduced a number of unique culinary creations to the pop culture lexicon over the years.

Insecure’s fifth season premiered in October 2021, and there’s a lot to like about the show’s final season, which has been a mainstay since 2016.

While the characters have received a lot of praise, it’s the food combinations that have wowed some of the most discerning fans.

In a recent episode of the show, viewers watched as Issa ate a cookie made with chocolate chips and Cool Ranch Doritos.

Issa appears to turn to the strange cookie as a sort of comfort food, as Decider points out, as she eats it while debating the merits of her recent relationships.

Home cooks have long mixed crushed potato chips into cookie dough to make a deliciously sweet and salty cookie.

There are also several cookie recipes online that use Doritos, including one from the cooking blog Serves 2 from 2013.

This is the ideal way for fans to recreate Issa’s cookie creation at home.

Issa and Molly’s real-life friendship extends beyond the screen.

@IssaRae and @YvonneOrji’s real-life relationship is a thing of beauty.

@HBOMax is streaming (hashtag)InsecureTheEnd, so check it out! pic.twitter.comBDqyLJhcKo

However, Issa in Insecure doesn’t just push her boundaries when it comes to cookies.

Issa shares her favorite cocktail early on in the series: champagne with a splash of Jameson Irish whiskey.

Fans can make Issa’s signature cocktail at home by pouring a glass of their favorite champagne, such as Prosecco, and topping it with a shot of whiskey.

Consider adding an orange twist or other cocktail garnish for extra flavor.

Issa tells her friends in Season 4 of Insecure that her favorite cocktail is…

