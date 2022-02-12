Inside a Day in the Life of Monica Aldama (Cheer)

Cheer’s Monica Aldama: A Day in My Life

Monica Aldama, the coach of the Navarro College cheerleading team in Corsicana, Texas, invited Us Weekly to spend a day in her life as the cheerleading coach.

Aldama, 50, has been a part of Netflix’s docuseries Cheer since its premiere in 2020, and she recently published a memoir about her career.

“Coaching for 27 years has taught me a great deal about life in general.

“I’m happy to finally share my stories with you in my book, Full Out,” Aldama wrote on Instagram in January before showing a photo of the dedication page.

“Dedicated to everyone who stays after practice to clean up,” the note read.

Last month, the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us that she hoped readers would be able to connect with different parts of the book, which was released just in time for season 2 of the sports show to premiere on Netflix.

“If you ask different people, I definitely think the most important chapter is based on what they’re going through in their own personal life,” Aldama said at the time.

“There’s an entire chapter devoted to positive self-talk.

You must have confidence in yourself.

People enjoy watching other people fail.

This past year was extremely difficult.

There were times when I just talked to myself and encouraged myself because I was going through a difficult period.

It is extremely important.

You’ll believe everything you tell yourself, so be careful what you say.”

Check out a day in Aldama’s life by scrolling down:

