Inside a Florida hospital’s (dollar)750 VIP birthing suites, which are Lilly Pulitzer-themed and perfectly posh.

EXPECTANT mothers in Florida can now give birth in style – but at a cost.

The Good Samaritan Medical Center in Palm Beach is offering families Lilly Pulitzer-themed birthing rooms for (dollar)750 per night, with a slew of extras.

While the cost may put some expecting parents off, dozens are thrilled at the prospect of bringing their baby into the world in style.

Since the suites opened in early December, 30 babies have been born there, and they’re booked until July 2022.

So, how do these enticing high-end suites look, and what does the stay include?

From the bedding to the window curtains, which frame waterfront views, the two suites and waiting room are decorated with Lilly Pulitzer prints.

New moms also get a VIP food menu with filet mignon, lobster tail, shrimp cocktail, and lamb, as well as a Lilly-printed robe, tote, and a Mommy-and-me matching swaddle set, among other things.

“Today’s families have a clear idea of what they want from their birthing experience, and Lilly Pulitzer represents Palm Beach luxury, comfort, and quality,” Sheri Montgomery, chief executive officer of Good Samaritan Medical Center, said in a statement.

“With the newly designed suites and Lilly Pulitzer’s signature look, we are excited to create a wonderful birthing experience for our patients.”

Lilly Pulitzer’s granddaughter was born at the Palm Beach hospital, so the collaboration is no coincidence.

Lilly Pulitzer’s vibrant and preppy designs were born in Palm Beach, and it appears the brand will never forget where it all began.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.