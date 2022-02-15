Inside a private island with a harrowing history that is for sale for (dollar)100 MILLION and includes a beach, a yacht dock, and a polo field.

Inside a private island with a harrowing history that’s on the market for (dollar)100 MILLION, with a beach, yacht dock, and polo field.

A PRIVATE ISLAND ON THE MARKET has a shady past, as it was once flocked by Charles Lindbergh Jr.’s mother.

The ten-bedroom estate in Darien, Connecticut, is on the market for (dollar)100 million and includes numerous amenities.

It is located on the 60-acre Great Island and is one of America’s last Gilded Age mansions.

There are ten bedrooms and eight bathrooms in the main house.

A guest house, a 19th-century farmhouse, a caretakers cottage, and a seaside cottage are among the other residences on the estate.

There’s also a beach, a pool, and a deep-water dock that can accommodate your 100-foot yacht, if you have one.

If you like horses, the estate has equestrian facilities designed by Rafael Gustavino, who is best known for his work on New York City’s Grand Central Station.

An 18-stall granite stable, indoor and outdoor riding rings, a polo field, riding trails, and animal enclosures are among the amenities.

The property was built in 1902 and purchased by William Ziegler, a baking powder entrepreneur, whose family has owned it ever since.

Ziegler purchased the property to use as a vacation home during the hot summers in New York.

Due to its proximity to New York City’s financial district, Connecticut became a hotspot for the elite.

During the late 1800s and early 1900s, the state saw a slew of mansions spring up.

Anne Morrow Lindbergh, the mother of Charles Augustus Lindbergh Jr., was an author and aviator who frequented the area.

When Charles was only 20 months old, he was kidnapped from his family’s home in New Jersey.

On March 1, 1932, around 9:00 p.m., the baby was abducted from his nursery on the second floor of the couple’s home.

Betty Gow, the boy’s nurse, alerted his parents, who included celebrated aviator Charles Lindbergh Sr., that he was missing.

A ransom note for (dollar)50,000 was left on the nursery’s window sill.

Throughout the investigation, however, over a dozen ransom notes were discovered.

The toddler’s body was discovered months later, on May 12, just 4.5 miles from the Lindbergh family’s home.

A blow to the head had killed the youngster.

Bruno Richard Hauptmann, a German immigrant, was apprehended two years later, in 1934, for the crime.

He was sentenced to death after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

Up until his execution by electric chair at the New Jersey State Prison on April 3, 1936, Hauptmann maintained his innocence.

Hauptmann’s guilt, on the other hand, is still disputed to this day.

