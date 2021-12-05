Inside Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s Art Collection, which includes a ‘Beautiful Black Face’ in every room.

Inside Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s Art Collection, which includes a ‘Beautiful Black Face’ in each room.

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Keenan Dean, are one of the hottest power couples in the entertainment industry.

Both are passionate about music, and their ability to collaborate on long-lasting hits has cemented their reputations in the industry.

Keys and Dean have two children together, having married in 2010.

The couple goes to great lengths to ensure that their children see a little bit of themselves in every room.

Swizz Beatz (@TheRealSwizzzz) and @AliciaKeys’ (@AliciaKeys) home is just as cool as they are.

In AD’s December cover story, take a tour of the musical couple’s La Jolla dream home https:t.coLYLOcoTTZwpic.twitter.comogrlKC0083.

Keys sat down with Marie Claire recently to discuss her long-running music career while also giving the magazine a tour of her opulent home.

Views of the Pacific Ocean are part of the allure of this architectural marvel.

It’s also said to have inspired Tony Stark’s bachelor pad in Iron Man.

Keys reveals on the tour that she and her husband are avid art collectors, particularly of Black art.

The couple places a high value on representation.

The pianist explains that every room in their massive mansion has a “beautiful Black face.”

The reason for this, according to the Grammy winner, is that their children can see themselves and feel like they belong.

“When my kids walk into this house, they see their beautiful Blackness on these walls, and it is normal,” Keys said.

That does give you a sense of validation or belonging.” Derrick Adams, Kwame Brathwaite, Henry Taylor, Gordon Parks, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Toyin Ojih Odutola are among the artists whose work they own.

The Basquiat piece is displayed behind Keys’ Steinway andamp; Sons Baby Grand Piano, which she received from Columbia Records when she signed her first contract.

It reminds the singer of how far she’s come, she says.

“As you grow, your trajectory goes higher,” Keys explained.

Then you get more of what you’ve been looking for.”

Keys and Dean have an underground garage tucked away in their sprawling home that houses a fleet of luxury cars, including three Ferraris.

An infinity pool, a recording studio, and five Deana Lawson photographs are also featured in their home.

The couple has given it the name…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.