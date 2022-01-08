Inside Anne Rice’s gothic home – a former chapel and orphanage with stained glass –

Following the death of renowned novelist Anne Rice on December 11, 2021, fans were given an inside look at her former home, which is every bit as eccentric as one might expect.

The 19th-century red-brick building, which Rice bought in 1993, was once an orphanage and a Catholic girl’s school, but the author transformed it into New Orleans’ largest home, taking up an entire city block.

Rice used the 47,000-square-foot structure, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, to host charity events and give public tours.

Inside, she kept her extensive doll collection in the section of the house – now dubbed The Chapel – that was once used for religious services during the orphanage’s days.

After her husband died, the author decided to downsize and sold the house to developers in 2018, who turned it into luxury condos.

The Chapel now has a total area of 5,000 square feet, three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and stunning stained glass windows.

The stunning Great Room makes the most of the condo’s two stories and cathedral ceilings, while the living and dining areas are seamlessly connected by an open floor plan.

Meanwhile, Thermador appliances, Berloni cabinets, a butler’s pantry, and a wine room are featured in the modern kitchen.

High ceilings and a walk-in closet grace the master suite, which also includes a bathroom with dual vanities, heated mirrors, and a 16-jet shower.

The house also has a library, a den, a laundry room, and a theater.

The experience is rounded out by top-of-the-line community amenities like an in-ground pool, beautifully landscaped grounds, multiple galleries, gated parking, on-site security, ample common areas, and an elegant courtyard.

Rice, who wrote the 1976 novel Interview With The Vampire, died last month at the age of 80 as a result of stroke complications.

In 1994, the screenplay from her novel was adapted into a film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, and she went on to write a number of other gothic works, selling over 150 million copies.

She was laid to rest in a family mausoleum in her hometown of New Orleans.

Rice owned a nearby 1880s Saint Charles Avenue mansion, which is said to be haunted, in addition to the condo.

Fans have flocked to the area to follow in her characters’ footsteps and soak up the city’s eerie atmosphere.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the team at The United States Sun?

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.