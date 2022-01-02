Betty White’s extraordinary acts of kindness, from assisting airline employees to saving animals during Hurricane Katrina, are revealed inside.

Betty White’s extraordinary acts of kindness, from assisting airline employees to saving animals during Hurricane Katrina, are detailed inside.

BETTY White’s deeds of kindness were revealed after her death.

The Golden Girl’s star died on Friday at the age of 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17th.

Since her death, some of the actress’s heroic acts of kindness have been recirculating online.

A Twitter user named Just Daryl shared a story about how the actress helped an airline worker before she died.

“People always say how nice celebrities were when they die, and Betty White was no exception,” the user wrote.

“My ex worked as a flight attendant for United Airlines.

He was on a transcon flight from JFK to LAX when he was called to first class.

While he was preparing the galley, a passenger offered to help him.

“Before he could respond, this woman grabbed the coffee pot and began refilling the passengers’ cups.”

“She struck up a dialogue with them.”

As she returned with the pot, they both laughed.

“The traveler was Betty White.”

This isn’t the actress’s only good deed in her 99 years.

After Hurricane Katrina hit the United States in 2005, Betty made an anonymous donation to the Audubon Aquarium to help transport penguins and sea otters to a new location.

Following her death, the aquarium tweeted: “We lost a conservationist, animal advocate, and friend.”

During Hurricane Katrina, Betty White paid for the plane that brought the penguins and sea otters to the [Monterey Aquarium].

She wasn’t looking for attention; all she wanted to do was help.

“Thank you for being a friend,” they added, in the Golden Girl style.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium, to which the animals were transported, weighed in after her death.

“Thank you, Betty, for your boundless passion for wildlife and for your loving support of the Aquarium’s mission of ocean conservation since its inception,” they wrote.

“We are honored to have been a part of your extraordinary life, and we look forward to carrying on your legacy of caring and compassion for all living things.”

When she wasn’t in the spotlight, White was a pioneering animal rights activist, devoting much of her time to saving endangered species and improving animal conditions at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA), a nonprofit partner of the Los Angeles Zoo, paid a heartfelt tribute to White in a statement released on Monday.

She started working at the zoo in 1966 and became a member of GLAZA.

