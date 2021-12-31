See how Betty White became a Hollywood actress and producer by looking into her television and film career.

Discover how Betty White became a Hollywood actress and producer by looking into her television and film career.

Betty White died just a few weeks shy of turning 100.

She began her acting career in 1949 and became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures.

As many fans remember her fondly, here’s a look back at the Golden Girls star through the years:

When Betty was 27 years old, she landed her first television role as Girl Friday on KLAC, a local Los Angeles station.

She caught the attention of DJ Al Jarvis, who was launching Hollywood on Television and needed an assistant.

After that, she became indispensable, but she was only paid (dollar)50.

“I had no way of knowing that my lifelong love affair with television had just begun,” she wrote in her memoir, Here We Go Again: My Life in Television, published in 1995.

Only a few years later, Betty took over as Jarvis’ co-host on Hollywood On Television.

She took over the show when he left the following year, and it was renamed Life With Elizabeth, in which she starred and produced.

At the time, she was nominated for her first Primetime Emmy Award.

She went above and beyond by co-founding Bandy Productions, which was unusual for a woman at the time.

She was one of the first female producers in Hollywood.

In 1961, Betty married her third husband, television personality Allen Ludden.

She had a long list of television credits, having appeared in a number of sitcoms and game shows.

Betty married Allen two years after they met.

The actress married US Army pilot Dick Barker for a year in 1945.

In 1947, she married Lane Allen, a Hollywood agent, for only two years.

“I had 18 wonderful years with Allen Ludden,” she said in a 2012 interview with Piers Morgan.

The narrator says, “The first two were… dress rehearsals.”

Betty joined The Mary Tyler Moore Show as a regular in 1970.

According to her, Sue Ann Nivens was one of her favorite roles.

In a 2010 interview with Cleveland Magazine, she said of her Golden Girls character, “I think it’s a toss-up between Sue Ann and Rose.”

“It’s such a privilege to get that kind of writing.”

Betty’s career ascended to new heights when she won her first Primetime Emmy Award for her role on Mary Tyler Moore’s show.

Betty and Mary grew close and remained so until Mary’s death in 2017.

Betty came up short in 1981…

