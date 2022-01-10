The Relationship Between Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

Inside Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo’s Love Story

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget had a memorable love story.

ET looks back at the Full House star’s relationship with the travel blogger.

On Sunday, Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel.

He was 65 years old.

In a TikTok post last February, Rizzo, 42, detailed how he met his wife through social media in 2015.

“When he saw my Instagram, he thought to himself, ‘Oh, it’s not all selfies and bikinis,’ and he was right.

She is a practical person.

She hosts two shows, one on food and the other on travel.

Rizzo stated, “She appears to be interesting.”

“As a result, he completed his homework,” says the author.

‘Hey, do you know this Kelly Rizzo girl? Is she a b**ch?’ he inquired of a friend in the media, a radio host, in Chicago.

‘I know who she is.’

The radio host’s fiancée then contacted Rizzo to tell her that Saget was planning to send her a personal message.

“Eh, I don’t know about that,” Rizzo admitted before adding, “and then he sent this.”

‘Hey, want to come to one of my shows and then go out for burgers and lobsters?’ I said, ‘OK, we can be friends.’ Then I said, ‘Oh no, I kind of like him.’ And then we married.”

Rizzo first appeared on Saget’s Instagram account in July 2016, when he promoted her account by posting a photo of the two out to dinner.

Saget wrote alongside the photo, “Pseudo celebrating (hashtag)nationaltequiladay with my gal @eattravelrock, whose Instagram u should check out if you’re a foodie.”

“Once again, I’d like to express my gratitude to @susanfeniger @bordergrill for her culinary artistry.”

Bob (@bobsaget) published a new post.

Saget posted a photo of himself and Rizzo with John Mayer on Instagram in the same year, and referred to her as his “girlfriend” in another.

They also attended a charity event and spent time with Chelsea Handler and Dave Grohl.

They appear to have made their red carpet debut in October 2016 at another charity event.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo in 2016.

The trip to Disneyland is followed by a vacation.

Infosurhoy’s most comprehensive news summary.

