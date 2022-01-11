Inside Bob Saget’s final days with wife Kelly Rizzo, following the couple’s heartbreaking final Instagram post.

Only days before his death at the age of 65, BOB Saget’s wife shared a heartbreaking Instagram post of the two of them celebrating “another year of fun.”

In a video shared on social media, Kelly Rizzo and Bob can be seen laughing and joking as they spent their first Christmas together.

The video ended with a photo of the couple standing hand in hand in front of a Christmas tree, summing up their year together with a video from every month.

Kelly, 42, captioned the December 29 post, “Another year of fun with this one…sorry December got a bit lazy.”

The playful video begins with the phrase, “Are you ready? Here we go.”

It chronicled Bob and Kelly’s 2021, beginning in all black for January and featuring videos of them baking, dressed up as bikers, and driving while wearing snorkeling gear.

“When people feel the need to comment on our 23-year age difference,” said one video segment, which showed Bob swinging a baseball bat toward the camera above Kelly’s head.

Kelly had shared another heartfelt photo of herself and Bob on Christmas Eve, despite the fact that they had been married for three years, as they celebrated their first Christmas together.

“I’m so excited to spend my first Christmas with @bobsaget (despite the fact that we’ve been married for over 3 years!) because he’s finally in Chicago for the holidays!” she wrote.

“On this special holiday, best wishes to everyone.”

“May peace and love be with you all,” Kelly added.

A few days prior, the journalist had also posted a joke video about overhearing Bob try to explain her job.

“‘She’s like a foodie who travels and enjoys going to concerts, but it’s like her job….’ Or something along those lines,” she captioned the video.

As he prepared to leave adoring comments on Kelly’s posts in the days leading up to his death, “Full House” star Bob had left adoring comments on her posts in the days leading up to his death.

On one of his wife’s photos, he wrote, “Pretty….pretty….pretty…. pretty… Pretty.”

On his wife’s remark about being married to a comedian, the actor had added a wide-eyed emoji.

Kelly said over a video of her laughing, “Comedians are dark and ominous…and yes, funny too.”

Kelly and Bob met in 2015 and were engaged two years later, announcing their upcoming nuptials on Instagram in November 2017.

“I like the people in this photo,” he joked.

Katie Killean, the most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro, and, of course, my gal Kelly.

“In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will make a wonderful couple.”

Kelly also announced the engagement on social media at the time, showing off the stunning ring.

"Who cares about…

