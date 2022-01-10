Inside Bob Saget’s marriage to Kelly Rizzo, a joked comedian slipped into her DMs, and she had no intention of responding.

Inside Bob Saget’s marriage to Kelly Rizzo, the comedian slid into her DMs and she had no intention of responding.

Kelly Rizzo, BOB Saget’s wife, has opened up about how the two met after he slid into her DMs.

Rizzo, 41, the host of the TV show Eat Travel Rock, took to TikTok to mock their relationship, admitting she had no intention of responding to the comedian’s Instagram messages.

Saget, who starred in the sitcom Full House, was discovered dead in an Orlando hotel room just hours after finishing a stand-up set.

“Guys, Bob Saget just slid into my DMs,” she writes in the hilarious post, reenacting a conversation she had with her friends.

“Ummm no, I don’t think so…” she said when asked if she was going to respond to him.

Rizzo ended her post with a series of photos of the couple together, including images from their 2018 wedding.

The post has since received over two million views, with many commenters eager to learn more about how they met and fell in love.

“All right, it’s time for a story.

“What did he say? How did he find you? I have so many questions,” one user wrote, prompting Rizzo to respond with a second video.

“I believe Bob was looking for a good Midwestern gal like myself, a Chicago gal,” she explained.

“So he saw my Instagram and was like, ‘Oh, it’s not all selfies and bikinis, like she actually does stuff,'” she explained.

She has a cooking and travel show.

“She appears to be interesting.”

She did reveal, however, that Saget had not immediately messaged his future wife, but had instead used a mutual connection to learn more about her.

“So he did his homework,” she explained.

“He called a friend in Chicago who works in media, a radio host, and said, ‘Hey, do you know this Kelly Rizzo girl?’

Is she a b***h?’ And he says, ‘No, she’s actually quite nice, and I do know her.’

Rizzo made it clear that she had no intention of dating Saget, but she couldn’t say no when he asked her out.

“His [friend’s] fianceé contacted me and said, ‘Bob Saget is going to DM you,’ and I was like, ‘Uhh, I don’t know about that,” she continued.

“But then he said, ‘Hey, want to come to one of my shows and then go out for burgers and lobsters?’

Then I thought, ‘OK, we could be friends.'”

“And then I realized, Oh no, I like him.”

Then we married.

It’s now been five years…

