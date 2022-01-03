Inside Carrie Underwood’s Season 4 Cameo (Exclusive) on ‘Cobra Kai’

Inside Carrie Underwood’s Cameo in Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’ (Exclusive)

Carrie Underwood makes a surprise appearance in the two-part season 4 finale of Cobra Kai.

Not only that, but the singer opens the 51st All Valley Karate Tournament by covering Survivor’s “Moment of Truth,” the Karate Kid’s theme song.

“I’m so honored to be here,” the former American Idol winner says, before joking, “I didn’t see a lot of karate growing up in Oklahoma, but you guys know how much I love to compete, just like these wonderful young men and women.”

Josh Heald, who co-created the show with Leanne Aguilera, reveals how they got the country music star for the penultimate episode, “The Fall,” in an interview with ET’s Leanne Aguilera.

“We found out when the show went to Netflix and people were tweeting about how much they loved the show, and Carrie Underwood was one of them,” Heald says, referring to the singer’s tweets from 2020.

At the time, Underwood tweeted, “It’s kinda awesome!”

“She’s a favorite of ours.”

And we had in the back of our minds that there might be some way for her to be there,” Heald continues, explaining that they used the committee’s determination to up the ante for the 51st annual event as a way to get her in.

“We enjoy the tournament and the fact that they are attempting to put on a show similar to ours.”

So, Ron, who was on the tournament board, had this connection that no one knew about.”

“When Carrie Underwood walked out there while we were filming, the crowd had no idea she was going to be there,” says the co-creator.

So, the reaction was genuine… it was chaos.

“It was one of the most enjoyable days on set we’ve ever had.”

“Tonight’s plans involve champagne and @CobraKaiSeries! I’m pretty sure @WilliamZabka stole this from wardrobe to give to me, but it’s being put to good use!” Underwood captioned a photo of herself wearing an Eagle Fang Karate jacket on the day season 4 premiered on Netflix.

I’m pretty sure @WilliamZabka stole this.

